Fire in Bandra East’s ONGC Colony: Several shanties ablaze, no injuries reported | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A sudden fire engulfed 10-15 shanties in Gyaneshwar Nagar, located within the ONGC Colony in Bandra East, on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:30 PM, causing panic among local residents.

Five fire engines have been deployed to the scene, and efforts to control the blaze are currently underway. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are working to ensure the safety of the area. Further updates are awaited as firefighting operations continue.