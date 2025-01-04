Saturday, January 04, 2025
     
Fire in Bandra East's ONGC Colony: Several shanties ablaze, no injuries reported | VIDEO

A major fire broke out in Bandra East’s ONGC Colony on Saturday afternoon, engulfing 10-15 shanties in Gyaneshwar Nagar. Five fire engines are on the scene, and no injuries have been reported so far.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 Mumbai Published : Jan 04, 2025 15:59 IST, Updated : Jan 04, 2025 16:15 IST
Mumbai fire
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

A sudden fire engulfed 10-15 shanties in Gyaneshwar Nagar, located within the ONGC Colony in Bandra East, on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred around 2:30 PM, causing panic among local residents.

Five fire engines have been deployed to the scene, and efforts to control the blaze are currently underway. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and officials are working to ensure the safety of the area. Further updates are awaited as firefighting operations continue.

