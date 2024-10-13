Mumbai: Two coaches of local train derail, Western Railway services affected

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The train derailed from the track

Train derailment: At least two coaches of the local train derailed in Mumbai on Sunday (October 13), affecting operations on the Western Railway. The coaches of an empty EMU rake derailed at around 12 pm while entering a car shed from Mumbai Central.

Vineet Abhishek, chief public relations officer of Western Railway said that there were no reports of any injuries as the train was empty when it derailed around 12.10 pm. He further said that the derailment has significantly disrupted suburban services, as the slow track towards Dadar remains blocked.

Trains diverted to fast line

Following the accident, the slow track between Churchgate and Mumbai Central was halted, and trains were diverted to the fast line between these two stations. Train operations are currently ongoing. "The slow track towards Dadar between Churchgate and Mumbai Central is blocked. However, trains are being diverted to the fast line between these two stations to ensure continued operations," the official said.

Thousands of passengers were affected by the derailment. Officials have confirmed that efforts are underway to restore the line, and an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the derailment.

Mysuru-Darbhanga Express derails

Earlier on Friday, two coaches of Darbhanga Express caught fire after the train collided with a freight train in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur. Several passengers were injured in the incident. The 12578 Mysore-Darbhanga Express collided with a goods train at 8:50 PM, sources said.

The train collided with the rear part of a stationary train and some of the passengers have been injured in the incident. According to the available information, the passenger train collided with a goods train standing on the same track. The impact was seen more on the goods train.

