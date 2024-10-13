MP: Gita Jayanti Express train coach catches fire near Chhatarpur, no casualty

Follow us on Image Source : X The affected coach was filled by the smoke

A fire broke out in a coach of the Gita Jayanti Express train on Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district. According to Railways officials, the fire was immediately controlled and there was no report of casualty.

The train coach caught fire at around 7.30 am near the Ishanagar police station, 25 km from the district headquarters, the officials said.

The incident delayed the train for about one hour, station master Ashish Yadav said, adding the train had a two-minute halt at Ishanagar station. As the train moved ahead, railway staffers witnessed smoke coming out of D5 coach of the Gita Jayanti Express (11842), which runs between Kurushetra and Khajuraho and, stopped it, the official said.

The railway staff immediately controlled the blaze using fire extinguishers, he said. The fire broke out possibly due to the heating of rubber in the lower part of the coach, he added, saying there was no damage to the coach.

Gas cylinder found on army train route in Roorkee

The fire incident comes hours after a gas cylinder was found found on railway tracks in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. According to the information released, the gas cylinder was found lying on a route used for army train movements near Dhandhera railway station in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. Notably, the location where the cylinder was found is close to the headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, which uses a separate track for transporting army vehicles and facilitating soldiers' journeys via goods trains.

(With PTI inputs)

