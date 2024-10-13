Uttarakhand: Gas cylinder found on army train route in Roorkee, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gas cylinder found on railway track in Uttarakhand

In another incident involving a suspicious object found on railway tracks, authorities on Saturday (October 12) confiscated a gas cylinder placed on a railway track in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. According to the information released, the gas cylinder was found lying on a route used for army train movements near Dhandhera railway station in Uttarakhand's Roorkee. Notably, the location where the cylinder was found is close to the headquarters of the Bengal Engineer Group & Centre, which uses a separate track for transporting army vehicles and facilitating soldiers' journeys via goods trains.

About the Incident

The placement of the gas cylinder on the track was reported on Saturday (October 12). A goods train driver passing through the route noticed the cylinder and promptly informed authorities after applying emergency brakes to avert a potential accident.

Railway officials swiftly arrived at the scene and removed the cylinder from the track. A probe has been ordered into the incident.

RPF Investigation

As the investigation began, the Railway Protection Force and railway employees conducted an extensive search of the tracks for about five kilometers. However, no clues regarding who placed the cylinder were uncovered.

An FIR has been filed, and further investigation is underway.



Significantly, the present incident was in addition to the series of suspicious objects found placed on the railway tracks in an alleged attempt to derail the moving train.

Earlier, after fish plates and keys were found placed on the railway tracks in Gujarat’s Surat, a gas cylinder was also taken under custody by the railway officials after it was found lying on the railway track in Kanpur Dehat district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (September 22). The incident took place at 6.09 am on the Delhi-Howrah rail route, close to Maharajpur's Prempur station. A major train accident was averted as the locomotive pilot of the goods train pulled the brakes after sighting the object placed on the way.

Moreover, the goods train was en route from Kanpur towards Prayagraj via the loop line when the loco pilot noticed a small gas cylinder placed in the middle of the tracks. Promptly applying the brakes, the train was brought to a halt, preventing any potential derailment or accident.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)



