Mumbai boat accident: Two more missing day after Navy speedboat crashed into ferry, rescue efforts continue

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Passengers being rescued after a ferry capsised off the Mumbai coast when a Navy craft crashed into it.

The Indian Navy and Coast Guard are continuing search and rescue operations after a ferry accident in Mumbai Harbour claimed 13 lives and left two people, including a man and a boy, still missing. Eight naval craft, one helicopter, and an Indian Coast Guard vessel have been deployed in the area for the ongoing operation.

Details of the incident

The tragedy occurred when an Indian Navy ship lost control during an engine test and collided with a boat carrying about 110 passengers, including 20 children, following which the boat capsised.

Four of the six marines were killed and one seriously injured. Of those on board, 105 were taken to hospitals. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) reported that 90 people have been evacuated or are in good condition, while two are in critical condition.

Investigation and response

The Indian Navy has launched a Board of Inquiry into the accident and is collaborating with agencies including the Mumbai police for further investigation. Maharashtra Minister Uday Samantha confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether the incident was due to technical error or negligence. “If someone was driving a speedboat irresponsibly for enjoyment, strict action will be taken,” Samant said.

Compensation announced

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each deceased. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured full government support to the injured and an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the families of the deceased.

Reactions from officials

Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande called the incident “saddening” and emphasized the importance of addressing human errors despite existing regulations. “This is an accident, and it should not be politicized. The government will provide necessary aid to the affected families and injured,” she said.

Rescue operations continue

Search efforts by the Indian Navy and other agencies remain active as authorities work tirelessly to locate the two missing persons. The tragic incident has raised concerns over safety protocols during naval and civilian maritime operations.

