Mumbai: Demolition of illegal portion of mosque underway in Dharavi as deadline ends

The mosque trust members, under the guidance of the BMC engineers, began the demolition of the alleged illegal portion of a mosque in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. This comes as the deadline for the removal of the illegal portion of the religious structure came to an end on Monday (September 30). The portion where the process was carried out was covered by a green curtains.

First, the illegal dome built on the mosque will be demolished, followed by the removal of other illegal structures.

The mosque committee had promised to demolish the illegal construction. A BMC team came for inspection, and the mosque trust stated that any action taken would be in accordance with the law. The mosque trust had previously promised to demolish the illegal construction at the Mehboob-e-Subhaniya Mosque in Dharavi. It has been around five days since the deadline for this promise passed, and the demolition work was carried out today.

Meanwhile, in Pune, there has been an uproar over the demolition of an illegal mosque.

Bulldozer action on illegal mosque and madrassa in Pune

In Pune, bulldozers were used to demolish an illegal mosque and madrassa. The municipal corporation carried out the action against illegal structures late at night. This action was taken following a High Court order, which directed the demolition of all illegal religious structures in Pune’s Pimpri-Chinchwad. Six months ago, the municipal corporation had issued notices to all such illegal religious structures, but the notices were ignored, prompting this action. The demolition of the mosque and madrasa has sparked strong protests from local Muslims.

Earlier on September 21, the BMC had arrived to carry out the demolition drive in Dharavi, however, after facing violent protests from the locals, it was halted. People from the Muslim community hit the roads and gathered near the mosque protesting against the demolition. Top officials from the Dharavi police station also visited the site and attempted to mediate and explain the situation to the protesting people. The Maulanas (Islamic scholars) had appealed to people to maintain peace. Heavy police force was deployed to ensure law and order.