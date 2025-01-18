Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train update: Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects tunnel work, says 'work in progress'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Navi Mumbai: Workers at the Additional Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT) of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project ahead of its inauguration by Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in Navi Mumbai.

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducted a site visit to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project to inspect the progress of the Additionally Driven Intermediate Tunnel (ADIT). During his visit, he expressed satisfaction with the project’s pace and the safety measures being implemented.

"There is very good progress and a lot of attention has been paid to safety. Ventilation, lighting, all these things have been taken care of. The construction of the tunnel is going on at a good pace and overall, about 340 km of work in the Mumbai Ahmedabad High Speed ​​Rail is already in very good progress. The bridges over all the rivers are in very good progress and the progress of all the stations is very good, " he said.

He also highlighted the advancements in other segments of the ambitious high-speed rail project. “Overall, about 340 km of work in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail is making very good progress. The bridges over all the rivers are advancing well, and the development at all stations is proceeding as planned,” he added.

The MAHSR project, also known as the Bullet Train project, is a flagship infrastructure initiative aimed at revolutionizing rail travel in India. With the construction of tunnels, bridges, and stations moving forward steadily, the project is expected to set new benchmarks for speed and connectivity in the country.