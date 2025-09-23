Mumbai: 70-year-old brutally killed over business dispute after son places contract; three arrested Hameed's business partner, Shaanu Chowdhury, was also involved in this conspiracy. The duo conspired to kill Ayub as he was neither willing to share the profits nor agreeing to sell the factory land. They contacted a contract killer named Mohammed Islam and finalised a deal to eliminate Ayub.

Mumbai:

In a shocking incident, a son allegedly got his 70-year-old father killed at the hands of contract killers in Mumbai. The incident occurred in the Charcop area. As per the reports, the reason behind the incident is said to be a dispute over business profits between the duo.

The accused son has been identified as Hameed Sayed, who was a partner in his father Ayub Sayed's glass factory. Both of them were usually involved in altercations over the functioning of the factory. The factory had closed down about a month ago, after which the dispute intensified.

Son finalises deal with contract killer

Hameed's business partner, Shaanu Chowdhury, was also involved in this conspiracy. The duo conspired to kill Ayub as he was neither willing to share the profits nor agreeing to sell the factory land. They contacted a contract killer named Mohammed Islam and finalised a deal to eliminate Ayub for Rs 6 lakh and 50 thousand.

On the day of the incident, two individuals entered the factory and attacked Sayed with knives and brutally murdered him. After the murder, the weapon was thrown into the factory's water tank, which was later recovered by the police.

Police launch probe

During the investigation, the police arrested Mohammed Khairul Islam (one of the accused to whom the contract was given), who has confessed to the crime. Following this, Hameed and Shaanu were also taken into custody, while the police are searching for the second attacker.

Man kills father for property in Bengaluru

In a similar incident, a man in Bengaluru killed his father along with his friend over a property dispute. The accused initially tried to portray the incident as suicide, however, truth was revealed after the post-mortem confirmed it as murder.

The victim allegedly owned several buildings and residential plots.