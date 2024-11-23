Mulund Assembly Election Results Live: Will BJP's Mihir Kotecha win the seat against NCP's Sangeeta Waje?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mulund Assembly Election Results 2024 Live

Mulund Assembly Election Results Live: Counting for votes will begin at 8 am on November 23. Mulund is one of the key seats among the other 287 contituencies and has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 1990. The current MLA of the Mulund seat is BJP's Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant, who won the election in 2019 for the first time against Congress party's Rakesh Shetty. However, this time Mihir locked horns against Sharad Pawar-led NCP's candidate Sangeeta Waje. Mulund's constituency seat number is 155 and the total voter turnout on November 23 stood at 61.42 per cent, which is one of the highest in the Mumbai Suburban district.

LIVE updates:

Counting for votes begin for the 288 seats in Maharashtra Assembly. As per the initial trends, BJP is leading with 50 seats while Congress is ahead on 31 seats.

As per the initial trends for 150 seats, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance is leading on 83 seats while the Congress alliance is ahead on 67.

What happened in 2014 and 2019 elections?

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sardar Tara Singh won the seat, which he clinched for the fourth straight time. He was polled 93,850 votes with a vote share of 54.79 per cent. Congress candidate Charan Singh Sapra got 28,543 (16.66 per cent) and was the runner-up. Tara Singh defeated Charan Singh by a margin of 65,307 votes.

In the 2019 elections, BJP candidate Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant won the seat with a margin of 57,348 votes. He was polled 87,253 votes with a vote share of 56.46 per cent. Chandrakant defeated MNS candidate Harshala Rajesh Chavan, who got 29,905 votes (19.35 per cent). Congress candidate Govind Singh stood third with 23,854 (15.44 per cent). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,95,771.