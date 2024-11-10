Mulund Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mulund Assembly Election 2024.

Mulund Assembly Election 2024: The Mulund Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Mulund is one of the Assembly seats of Maharashtra. It is a suburb in the north-east of Mumbai. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), Congress, Shiv Sena are some of the main parties in the constituency.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant won the Mulund constituency in 2019. In 2014 and 2009, the BJP candidate Sardar Tara Singh registered a win in the Mulund constituency.

Mulund Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 1,54,615 voters in the Mulund constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 85,059 voters were male and 69,372 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. 172 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2019 was 48 (44 were men and 4 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Mulund constituency was 1,71,355. Out of this, 93,175 voters were male and 78,004 were female. There were 176 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Mulund in 2014 was 56 (35 were men and 21 were women).

Mulund Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Mulund constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20 (Wednesday), along with the other 287 constituencies of the state.

Mulund Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Mulund will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Mulund Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

BJP leader Mihir Kotecha will contest from the Mulund seat. Sharad Pawar-led NCP gave the ticket to Sangeeta Waje from Mulund seat.

Mulund Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant won the seat with a margin of 57,348 votes. He was polled 87,253 votes with a vote share of 56.46%. Chandrakant defeated MNS candidate Harshala Rajesh Chavan, who got 29,905 votes (19.35%). Congress candidate Govind Singh stood third with 23,854 (15.44%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,95,771.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Sardar Tara Singh won the seat. He was polled 93,850 votes with a vote share of 54.79%. Congress candidate Charan Singh Sapra got 28,543 (16.66%) and was the runner-up. Tara Singh defeated Charan Singh by a margin of 65,307 votes.

The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 1,69,544. Shiv Sena candidate Prabhakar Shinde came in third with 26,259 votes (15.33%), and MNS candidate Satyawan Dalvi was in the fourth position with 13,432 votes (7.84%).

Mulund Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019- Kotecha Mihir Chandrakant (BJP)

2014- Sardar Tara Singh (BJP)

2009- Sardar Tara Singh (BJP)

2004-Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand (BJP)

1999-Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand (BJP)

1995-Mungantiwar Sudhir Sachhidanand (BJP)

1990- Wankhede Shyam Gopalrao (Congress)

1985- Wankhede Shyam Gopalrao (Congress)

Mulund Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections was 1,95,771 or 71.97% in the Mulund Legislative Assembly Constituency. In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Assembly seat was 1,69,544 or 57.46%.