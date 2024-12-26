Moving Lamborghini car catches fire on Mumbai Road, businessman Gautam Singhania flags safety concerns | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Lamborghini catches fire on Mumbai road

A fire broke out inside a moving Lamborghini car on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Wednesday night, officials said. The incident took place around 10.20 pm on the Coastal Road. No injuries were reported in the fire incident.

Gautam Singhania, business tycoon and car enthusiast shared a video of the affected car on his social media account with the caption, "Spotted by me: A Lamborghini engulfed in flames on Coastal Road, Mumbai. Incidents like this raise serious concerns about the reliability and safety standards of Lamborghini. For the price and reputation, one expects uncompromising quality—not potential hazards."

Reacting to the post shared by Singhania, a user @Modi5ied said, "I passed this piece of junk yesterday. The fire brigade covered it in foam yet it was still sizzling. With a car so expensive one would expect some sort of auto fire extinguisher equipment built into the car itself since it's a speeding fireball."

Another video shows flames in the cabin of the orange-coloured car with Gujarat registration number, and a man attempting to put them out.

A fire brigade official said one fire engine was promptly dispatched to the spot. The blaze was doused in approximately 45 minutes.

The information about the exact number of occupants in the car and the cause of the fire are not available immediately.



