More than 50 lakh vehicles crossed Atal Setu in just seven months

The 22-km Atal Setu, the country's longest sea bridge connecting Mumbai with its satellite city Navi Mumbai, has crossed a milestone as more than 50 lakh vehicles have used it within seven months of its opening.

The sea bridge - Mumbai Trans Harbour link (MTHL) - officially named Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri–Nhava Sheva Atal Setu linking Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12, while it was thrown open to the public the next day.

The bridge significantly enhanced the connectivity between South Mumbai and several key regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport.

In a release issued on Monday, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) stated that 50,04,350 vehicles, including Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Shivneri buses, have traveled between January 13 and August 26 on the sea bridge, which indicates a daily average of 22,000 vehicles (over 227 days).

The vehicles that crossed the Atal Setu comprised 47,40,677 cars, 50,020 LCV/Mini Bus, 59,799 Bus/2-Axle Truck, 73,074 Multi-Axle Vehicle (3 Axle), 80,277 Multi-Axle Vehicle and 503 Oversized vehicles.

"The extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai.

"The extraordinary usage highlights the bridge's role in easing congestion and reducing travel time between south Mumbai and key destinations such as Panvel, Pune, and Navi Mumbai.

Atal Setu's impact extends beyond mere traffic management. It has significantly improved connectivity between south Mumbai and other major regions, including the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport," the release stated.

"The Worli-Sewri elevated road, now 75 per cent complete, will soon provide a rapid 5-10 minute connectivity from Worli Seaface to Atal Setu. The development of an elevated road between the Chirle Interchange and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway promises even faster commutes between South Mumbai, the western suburbs, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Pune, and the Mumbai-Goa Highway," it added.

