Marathi language row: MNS workers held over vandalism at Entrepreneur Sushil Kedia's office Marathi language row: Kedia, striking a conciliatory note, acknowledged Raj Thackeray's consistent advocacy of Hindutva and nationalism. Emphasising the need for a constructive approach, he said citizens would be more inclined to embrace the Marathi language if motivated through encouragement.

Mumbai:

At least five Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers were detained by Mumbai Police for allegedly vandalising the Worli office of entrepreneur Sushil Kedia. The act is believed to be linked to Kedia’s controversial remarks about MNS and its chief, Raj Thackeray, amid the ongoing Marathi language row in Maharashtra.

Kedia apologises, says remarks were made in haste

Sushil Kedia clarified that his earlier comments were made under mental stress and were not meant to offend. “My tweet happened in a wrong state of mind under stress… it is now being manipulated to fuel controversy,” he said, adding that he overreacted after seeing non-Marathi speakers being targeted.

Praises Raj Thackeray, calls for positive approach

In a conciliatory tone, Kedia praised Raj Thackeray for his strong advocacy of Hindutva and nationalism. He urged for a more encouraging approach to promote the Marathi language, saying people would be more willing to learn it if treated with support rather than fear.

Union Minister condemns language-based assault

Union Minister Chirag Paswan strongly condemned the reported assault on a Thane shopkeeper over language issues. Speaking in Bihar, he decried the growing divisions among Indians based on language, region, or religion, and stressed the need for mutual respect and unity.

Fadnavis vows action against 'hooliganism'

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis warned of strict legal action against those indulging in violence under the pretext of promoting Marathi. He asserted that the Mahayuti government would not tolerate attacks on ordinary citizens.