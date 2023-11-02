Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil ends hunger strike, sets Jan 2 deadline for quota

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Activist Manoj Jarange

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil on Thursday ended his hunger strike, giving the Maharashtra government a fresh deadline of January 2, 2024, for the quota. The development comes as a big relief for the NDA government in the state as the quota reservation stir turned violent in several parts of Maharashtra.

Jarange after ending his hunger strike said he had a discussion with the government and it was ready to give the reservation to all Marathas.

"The committee formed by the government should take some more time but work on ensuring that all Marathas get reservation. The government has admitted that their committee will work across the state and submit a report. The government is ready to give certificates to the Kunbi Marathas of Marathwada but we want that the Marathas of the entire state should get reservation. That's why I have decided that the government should give some more time, he added.

His announcement at the fast site in his village in Jalna district came after 4 state ministers met him and requested him to call off the indefinite hunger strike. A delegation of retired high court judges Sandeep Shinde, M G Gaikwad and some officials also met Jarange, who reiterated his demand for reservation for Marathas across Maharashtra. He demanded “fool proof reservation” and asked the state government to give him its assurance.