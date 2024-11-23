Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results LIVE: Will SP’s Abu Azmi retain seat? Counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Check Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Election Results Live Updates

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election Results Live: Amid tight security, the counting of votes for the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly election started at 8 AM. In 2019, Abu Asim Azmi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat by defeating Vithal Govind Lokare of the Shiv Sena with a margin of 25601 votes. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Shiv Sena (uddhav Balasaheb Thackrey) candidate Sanjay Dina Patil won from Mumbai North East Lok Sabha (MP) Seat with the margin of 29861 votes by defeating Mihir Kotecha of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Know all about Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly constituency

The Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar constituency is an important legislative seat in Maharashtra, situated in the Mumbai Suburban district. Constituting Assembly seat number 171, it is part of the Mumbai North East Lok Sabha constituency, which also includes five other Assembly segments: Vikhroli, Ghatkopar West, Ghatkopar East, Mulund, and Bhandup West. As an unreserved seat, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar holds significant electoral importance within the district, which is one of the most densely populated areas in Mumbai. The constituency plays a key role in shaping the political dynamics of the region, with its strategic position in the bustling Mumbai Suburban district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in the 2019 elections, there were a total of 3,04,526 eligible voters, of which 1,77,573 were male, 1,269,46 were female and 0 were voters of the third gender. A total of 61 service voters ( 60 men and 1 woman) had also registered to vote. 146 postal votes were cast in the constituency.

In the 2014 polls, there were a total of 3,09,419 voters, of which 1,83,247 were male, 1,26,172 were female, and 0 were voters of the third gender. 49 service voters ( 36 men and 13 women) had also registered to vote. There were 38 valid postal votes in the constituency.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Several contestants from various parties contesting from the Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly elections. The NCP has fielded Nawab Mallik, while the SP has nominated Abu Azmi. The MNS has fielded Jagdish Khandekar this time.

Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Constituency: Past winners

2019: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

2014: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

2009: Abu Asim Azmi-SP

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Voter turnout

Polling for 288-seat Maharashtra assembly elections concluded on Wednesday, with an approximate voter turnout of 58.22 per cent recorded till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the highest turnout was seen in Gadchiroli district at 69.63 per cent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest at 49.07 per cent. Thane recorded 49.76 per cent.

As per the data of the ECI, Mumbai Suburban recorded a voter turnout of 51.76 per cent, Nagpur 56.06 per cent, Aurangabad 60.83 per cent, Pune 54.09 per cent, Nashik 59.85 per cent, Satara 64.16 per cent, Dhule 59.75 per cent, Palghar 59.31 per cent, Ratnagiri 60.35 per cent, Nanded 55.88 per cent and Latur 61.43 per cent.

The voter turnout for the Nanded Parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra was recorded at 53.78 per cent till 5 pm.