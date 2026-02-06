Man dies by suicide after Facebook live, jumps off building in Pune; four-page note found | VIDEO A man in Pune's Bhosari locality ended his life by jumping off a building shortly after going live on Facebook. Rescuers attempted to negotiate with him but he leapt before they could intervene. A four-page suicide note recovered at the scene alleges police inaction in the case of his missing wife.

New Delhi:

A tragic incident occurred on Thursday in Maharashtra's Pune district, where a young man died by suicide after jumping off a building moments after going live on Facebook. The shocking event took place in the Dhawade Vasti locality in Bhosari. The deceased has been identified as Keshari Prasad Sahu, a resident of Bhosari and originally from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. According to the police, Sahu had climbed to the top of a building on Thursday afternoon and appeared to be preparing to jump. Noticing this, local residents immediately alerted the police.

Police and fire team attempt rescue

Police and fire brigade teams reached the spot without delay and tried to negotiate with Sahu to bring him down safely. During the rescue attempt, Sahu requested to speak to his wife and officials arranged the call in an effort to calm him. However, despite all efforts, he suddenly jumped off the building a short while later.

Four-page suicide note found at the scene

Police recovered a four-page suicide note from the location. In the note, Sahu alleged that the police did not provide him adequate help in the case of his missing wife. He expressed suspicion that someone had lured his wife away. He claimed that he had approached the police for support in interrogating suspects, checking CCTV footage and tracing her whereabouts, but did not receive satisfactory assistance. The note also contained emotional messages about his wife and daughter along with some instructions related to his last rites.

Police begin investigation

Following the incident, the police have initiated a detailed probe and are examining all angles connected to the case, as per officials. An ADR Accidental Death Report (ADR) has also been registered as part of the ongoing investigation.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

