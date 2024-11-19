Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahim Assembly election: Can MNS' debutant Amit Raj Thackeray take over UBT's Mahesh Baliram Sawant?

Mahim Assembly Election 2024: The Mahim Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 181 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Mahim is part of the Mumbai district.

Key candidates

The key candidates for the Mahim seat are Amit Raj Thackeray of MNS, UBT-SHS's Mahesh Baliram Sawant and Shiv Sena's Sada Sarvankar.

When will Mahim vote?

The voting for the assembly election in Maharashtra is scheduled in single phases on November 20. Voting in Mahim will take place in the first phase on November 20.

When will the results be declared?

The results of the Mahim assembly seat will be declared along with the other 80 seats on November 23.

What happened in the 2019 and 2014 Assembly Elections?

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar won the Mahim seat. He was polled 61,337 votes with a vote share of 49.45%. He defeated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, who got 42,690 votes (34.42%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sarvankar won the seat. He was polled 46,291 votes with a vote share of 33.97%. MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai got 40,350 votes (29.61%) and was the runner-up.