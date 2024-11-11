Mahim Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mahim Assembly Election

Mahim Assembly Election 2024: The Mahim Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 181 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Mahim is part of the Mumbai district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar won the Mahim seat in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Mahim Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 25,19,586 voters in the Mahim constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 13,55,982 were male and 11,63,374 were female voters. 230 voters belonged to the third gender.

Mahim Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Mahim constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Mahim Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Maharashtra will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 277 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Mahim Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

MNS candidate Amit Thackeray has been pitted against Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar. The third contestant is Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant.

Mahim Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sada Sarvankar won the Mahim seat. He was polled 61,337 votes with a vote share of 49.45%. He defeated Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) candidate Sandeep Sudhakar Deshpande, who got 42,690 votes (34.42%).

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Shiv Sena candidate Sarvankar won the seat. He was polled 46,291 votes with a vote share of 33.97%. MNS candidate Nitin Sardesai got 40,350 votes (29.61%) and was the runner-up.

Mahim Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2019 Sada Sarvankar SHS

2014 Sada Sarvankar SHS

2009 Nitin Vijaykumar Sardesai MNS

2004 Suresh Anant Gambhir SHS

1999 Gambhir Suresh Anant SHS

1995 Gambhir Suresh Anant SHS

1990 Gambhir Suresh Anant SHS

1985 Sham Shetty INC

1980 Pinto Frederick Michael JNP(JP)

1978 Pinto Frederick Michael JNP

Mahim Voter Turnout

