Mahayuti's sweeping win in Maharashtra local body polls, amasses 562 ZPs; check party-wise seats

The BJP-led Mahayuti has delivered a strong performance in the recently concluded local body elections in Maharashtra, securing a clear majority in the Zilla Parishad contests across 12 districts. Out of the 731 Zilla Parishad seats, the Mahayuti alliance won 562 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest contributor within the alliance with 233 seats. It was followed by the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP), which won 167 seats, and the Shiv Sena with 162 seats.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) trailed far behind. The Congress finished ahead within the alliance by winning 56 seats. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena secured 43 seats, while Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party won 26 seats.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena managed to win two seats, one each in Latur and Ratnagiri. Independent candidates and others together accounted for 42 seats.

Alongside the Zilla Parishad results, counting was also completed for 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats across the same districts.

Voting for the local body elections took place on February 7 and saw a turnout of over 67 per cent. The elections were held soon after the completion of municipal council and municipal corporation polls in the state.

Polling was conducted in districts spread across the Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar divisions. The districts included Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

Party-wise seats share across 12 districts

Maharashtra Zilla Parishad Results:

Raigad: Total Seats: 59

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 23

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 17

BJP: 15

Shiv Sena (UBT): 4

Congress: 0

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Independents and others: 0

Ratnagiri: Total Seats: 56

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 41

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 5

BJP: 4

Shiv Sena (UBT): 5

MNS: 1

Congress: 0

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Independents and others: 0

Sindhudurg: Total Seats: 50

BJP: 27

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 13

Shiv Sena (UBT): 3

Independents and others: 7

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 0

Congress: 0

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Pune: Total Seats: 73

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 51

BJP: 10

Shiv Sena (UBT): 6

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 5

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 1

Congress: 0

Independents and others: 0

Satara: Total Seats: 65

BJP: 27

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 20

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 15

Congress: 1

Independents and others: 2

Shiv Sena (UBT): 0

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

MNS: 0

Sangli: Total Seats: 61

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 18

BJP: 16

Congress: 11

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 7

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 6

Shiv Sena (UBT): 1

MNS: 0

Independents and others: 2

Solapur: Total Seats: 68

BJP: 38

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 11

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 8

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 5

Congress: 0

Shiv Sena (UBT): 0

MNS: 0

Independents and others: 6

Kolhapur: Total Seats: 68

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 20

Congress: 14

BJP: 12

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 9

Shiv Sena (UBT): 1

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Independents and others: 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Total Seats: 63

BJP: 23

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 20

Shiv Sena (UBT): 9

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 4

Congress: 1

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 1

Independents: 5

Parbhani: Total Seats: 54

BJP: 24

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 15

Shiv Sena (UBT): 6

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 5

Congress: 3

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Independents and others: 1

Dharashiv (Osmanabad): Total Seats: 55

BJP: 19

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 15

Shiv Sena (UBT): 7

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 6

Congress: 3

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 0

Independents and others: 5

Latur: Total Seats: 59

Congress: 23

BJP: 18

NCP (Ajit Pawar): 12

Shiv Sena (Shinde): 1

NCP (Sharad Pawar): 1

Shiv Sena (UBT): 1

MNS: 1

Independents and others: 2

