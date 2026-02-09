Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results: Congress leads on 12 seats; NCP ahead on 11 Kolhapur Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: The elections were initially set for February 5, with counting slated for February 7. However, the schedule was put on hold after a tragic plane crash claimed the life of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Kolhapur:

The counting of votes is underway across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. As per the latest trends in Kolhapur, Congress Party is leading on 12 Zilla Parishad seats. The NCP is ahead on 11 seats.

Kolhapur Zilla Parishad results: Latest trends

Here’s party-wise trends(out of 68 seats)

BJP- 7

Shiv Sena- 7

NCP- 11

Congress- 12

Shiv Sena(UBT)- 2

Others- 5

Kolhapur Panchayat Samiti results: Latest trends

Panhala (12 seats)

NCP- leading on 2

Congress- leading on 1

Hatkanangale (22 seats)

BJP- leading on 3

NCP- leading on 2

Congress- leading on 1

Shirol (14 seats)

BJP- leading on 3

Congress- leading on 2

Shahuwadi (8 seats)

BJP- leading on 2

Congress- leading on 2

Radhanagari (10 seats)

Shiv Sena(Shinde)- leading on 3

NCP- leading on 2

BJP- leading on 1

Chandgad (8 seats)

BJP- leading on 2

NCP- leading on 2

Maharashtra Local Body Polls held across 12 districts

Voting for the local body elections in Maharashtra was held on February 7, recording a turnout of more than 67 per cent. The polls were conducted soon after the completion of municipal council and municipal corporation elections in the state.

The election schedule had earlier been fixed for February 5, with counting planned for February 7. However, the process was delayed following the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, which led the Election Commission to revise the dates.

Polling took place across 12 districts spread over three administrative divisions—Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts included Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

About Kolhapur district

Kolhapur emerged as one of the key districts in this round of elections. Part of the Pune division, the district has 67 seats in the Zilla Parishad. In addition, elections were held for 134 seats across 12 Panchayat Samitis. These include Shahuwadi, Panhala, Hatkanangale, Shirol, Kagal, Karvir, Gaganbawda, Radhanagari, Bhudargad, Ajara, Gadhinglaj and Chandgad.

What happened in 2017 in Kolhapur?

In the 2017 elections, Kolhapur had recorded a voter turnout of 76.98 per cent. At that time, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contested in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP).

The Congress–NCP–PWP alliance won 55 Panchayat Samiti seats, with Congress securing 31 and the NCP winning 24. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance claimed 36 seats, of which 14 went to the BJP and 22 to the Shiv Sena. One seat was won by the BSP, while independents and other candidates secured 42 seats.

In the Zilla Parishad elections, the Congress–NCP alliance won 25 seats, with Congress taking 14 and the NCP 11. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance won 24 seats, while independents and others accounted for the remaining 18 seats.

