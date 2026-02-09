Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Poll Results: Mahayuti leads on 12 seats; MVA ahead on 8 Dharashiv Zilla Parishad, Panchayat Samiti Election Results 2026: There are 55 Zilla Parishad seats and 110 seats across eight Panchayat Samitis in Dharashiv. During the 2017 elections, Dharashiv saw a voter participation rate of 65.19%.

Osmanabad:

The counting of votes is underway across 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. As per the latest trends from Dharashiv, previously known as Osmanabad, the Mahayuti has maintained a lead on 12 Zilla Panchayat seats. The MVA is ahead on 8 seats.

Latest trends from Dharashiv Zilla Parishad:

BJP: leading on 6

Shiv Sena: leading on 4

NCP: leading on 2

Shiv Sena (UBT): leading on 4

Congress: leading on 4

Others: leading on 1

Maharashtra local body polls

Voting for rural local body elections in Maharashtra was held on February 7, with more than 67 per cent of voters casting their ballots across the state. The polls were conducted shortly after the completion of elections to municipal corporations and municipal councils.

The elections were earlier planned for February 5, and counting was expected two days later. However, the schedule was changed after the sudden death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash, leading to a brief postponement of the process.

Polling took place in 12 districts across three administrative divisions—Konkan, Pune and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The districts where voting was held included Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Kolhapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Dharashiv and Latur.

About Dharashiv district

Among these, Dharashiv district, earlier known as Osmanabad, has drawn particular attention. Located in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, the district has 55 seats in the Zilla Parishad. It also has 110 seats across eight Panchayat Samitis—Paranda, Bhoom, Vashi, Kalamb, Dharashiv, Tuljapur, Lohara and Umerga.

What happened in Dharashiv in 2017?

In the last local body elections held in 2017, Dharashiv recorded a voter turnout of 65.19 per cent. At that time, the undivided Nationalist Congress Party contested the polls in alliance with the Congress and the Peasants and Workers Party of India.

That alliance performed strongly in the Panchayat Samiti elections, winning a total of 81 seats. Of these, the NCP secured 52 seats, while the Congress won 29. The BJP–Shiv Sena alliance won 29 seats, with 11 going to the BJP and 18 to the Shiv Sena.

In the Zilla Parishad elections, the Congress–NCP alliance won 39 seats. The BJP–Shiv Sena combine managed to secure 15 seats, while independent candidates won only one.

The political landscape in the district has changed considerably since 2017, following major splits within both the Shiv Sena and the NCP.

