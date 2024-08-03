Maharashtra: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, red alert for Palghar

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

The Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday issued an orange alert for Mumbai while it has issued a red alert for Palghar. The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai for today and tomorrow. Apart from Mumbai, the weather department has made similar predictions for Thane and Raigad districts.

Moreover, for Palghar, the weather department has issued an orange alert for today and a red alert for tomorrow with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. However, the rainfall will reduce after tomorrow.

In its five-day forecast, the weather department has issued a yellow alert for Monday (August 5) with heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.