West Bengal: Kolkata Airport runway inundated after heavy rainfall | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @PTI_NEWS/X (SCREENGRAB) Waterlogging at Kolkata Airport runway

Amid the heavy downpour in the West Bengal capital Kolkata, severe waterlogging was reported on the runway of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on Saturday. The waterlogging affected the operations at the airport. The video of the runway also emerged showing the rain-caused flooding on the runway while the planes were seen parked.

As incessant rains lashed the city, waterlogging was reported from several other parts of Kolkata too. A similar scene was witnessed in the neighbouring cities of Howrah, Salt Lake and Barrackpore. According to the officials, the incessant rain lashed Kolkata and its neighbouring districts on Saturday as a low-pressure area turned into a deep depression.

Rains to continue throughout day

The weather department officials added that the situation will remain the same throughout the day. Moreover, he said that parts of the city received over 7 cm of rainfall since Friday evening. "The low pressure over Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal turned into a deep depression. It is gradually shifting towards Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This, accompanied by an active monsoon trough over the southern districts of West Bengal, resulted in the rains," he said.

He added that the southern districts of Howrah, Purba Bardhaman, Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Hooghly, Nadia, and North and South 24 Parganas districts will continue to witness rainfall over the next 12 hours.The Meteorological Department (IMD) also warned of thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning.

Weather forecast of West Bengal

While, a 'yellow' alert (heavy rain of up to 11 cm) was issued for the Gangetic West Bengal districts, including Kolkata, an 'orange' alert (heavy to very heavy rains) was issued for Purulia, Murshidabad, Darjeeling, Malda, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong districts.

Meanwhile, a 'red' alert was issued for the Alipurduar district, where rainfall of up to 20 cm was predicted. On Friday, Kolkata recorded a 2.4 notches less than normal maximum temperature of 30.1 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperature was 26 degrees, which was also 0.6 notches below normal.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | IMD predicts above-normal rainfall in August and September amid heavy downpours across country