Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde, says 'keep aside ED, CBI and fight with us'

Follow us on Image Source : X Uddhav Thackeray challenges Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday openly challenged Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and said he should keep aside ED, CBI, Income Tax and Police, and come and fight with him. This comes after Shinde told media that around 80 workers from Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress switched over to Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). Uddhav Thackrey strongly reacted to this statement.

While addressing the 'Shivbandhan' programme organised by party's leader Ambadas Danve in Mumbai. Thackrey reacted to Shinde's statement and said, "if you (Eknath Shinde and BJP) are 'Mard ki Aulad' (son of man) keep aside ED, CBI, Income Tax and Police and come and fight with us. We will show you which is the real Shiv Sena."

Eknath Shinde on 'Operation Tiger'

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that multiple MLAs of Shiv Sena (UBT) are in touch with him to join Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). "People want work. Those who come for work, their party does not look at them differently and works. Shiv Sena is the party of the tiger. One cannot become a tiger by wearing a tiger's skin, one needs the heart of a tiger," he said.

Deputy CM Shinde also hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that the Maharashtra assembly results had "given a 440-volt shock" to the Congress leader. "This result has given Rahul Gandhi a 440-volt shock and he has not yet recovered from the shock of defeat," he said.

The Deputy CM also commented on Rahul Gandhi's voter scam allegation and added, "Rahul Gandhi should accept defeat. The voters in Maharashtra have cleared the opposition and given a huge victory to the Mahayuti, said Deputy Chief Minister Shinde. We are working to carry forward the ideas of Shiv Sena, which is 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics. The assembly elections proved that people need people who work, not people who make accusations and curses every day."

75 workers joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) today

On the initiative of MLA Bhavana Gawli, Akola District Chief of UBT group Vijay Malokar, State Congress Secretary Dilip Bhojraj, Congress Washim District General Secretary Sachin Patil, Pramod Raut, Congress Karanja Taluka Vice President Vijay Khaire, Bhau Thorat, Youth Congress City President Praful Gavai and 75 workers joined Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) today.