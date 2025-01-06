Maharashtra to get over 200 flyovers, underpasses soon: CM Fadnavis makes big announcement, gives details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Maharashtra to get over 200 flyovers soon.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday made a big announcement regarding the city’s infrastructure and said the state will get over 200 flyovers, underpasses soon. He said this after inaugurating seven flyovers constructed by the Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (MAHARAIL) on Sunday (January 5). Fadnavis appreciated the MAHARAIL for setting a new benchmark in the rapid construction of flyovers in the state. The chief minister stated that the state-owned company plans to complete 200 flyovers and underpasses in the near future.

During the event, the Chief Minister highlighted Maharashtra’s leading position in infrastructure development, with the highest number of under-construction projects in the country, spanning metro systems, roads, highways, airports, and ports.

"MAHARAIL has set a new record for the speed of construction of flyovers in Maharashtra. In the coming days, the work of 200 flyovers and underpasses will be completed through this company. The country has the highest number of infrastructure projects underway in Maharashtra. All types of infrastructure work like metro, roads, highways, airports, and ports are underway in Maharashtra at a rapid pace," CM Fadnavis said.

The seven different flyovers were inaugurated in Nagpur, Amravati, Wardha, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon and Washim.

In a social media post on X, CMO Maharashtra wrote, "Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated 7 flyovers constructed by Maharail at various places in the state today. These include the following flyovers. Nagpur: Flyover at Railway Gate No. 293 near Godhani Railway Station.

(With inputsa from ANI)