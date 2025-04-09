Maharashtra to get brand new airport on April 16 in this city | Check details and flight times The first commercial flight from Amravati’s Belora Airport will take off on April 16. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, and Amravati’s Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will remain present for the inaugural function.

The long-awaited Amravati airport, located at Belora, around 15 kilometres from the city, is set to commence regular passenger flight operations on April 16, marking a significant milestone in the region's connectivity and development.

After Alliance Air successfully conducted a test flight from Indore on March 30, the airport is now ready to welcome its first commercial flight. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the airport on the same day, a moment that marks the beginning of a new era for Amravati and Western Vidarbha.

A dream come true for western Vidarbha

The Amravati airport has been a dream for the people of the region, who have long been deprived of direct air connectivity to major cities. This new airport, a part of the Government of India's regional connectivity scheme - UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik), aims to bridge the gap and boost the local economy by enhancing accessibility to key destinations. The region, known for its agricultural and industrial importance, is expected to benefit greatly from this new aviation link, which will not only ease travel for locals but also attract business and tourism.

The airport's construction and operationalisation have been spearheaded by the Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC), which has also taken responsibility for its ongoing operations. The facility, with an 18 by 50-meter runway, has been equipped with modern safety and navigation systems, including the Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) system, ensuring that it meets international safety standards for aircraft landings.

The inaugural flight: Connecting Amravati to Mumbai

The inaugural Alliance Air flight from Amravati to Mumbai on April 16 has generated significant excitement. The 72-seater aircraft, which is fully booked, will take off from Amravati at 11:30 a.m. and land in Mumbai at 1:15 p.m. The fare for the 1.45-hour flight is set at an affordable Rs 2,100, making air travel accessible for a wide range of passengers.

Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, will operate flights between Amravati and Mumbai three times a week: on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The flight schedule is convenient, with the Mumbai-Amravati leg departing at 2:30 p.m. and arriving in Amravati at 4:20 p.m. The return flight will leave Amravati at 4:50 p.m. and reach Mumbai by 6:35 p.m.

This new service is expected to improve travel times significantly. Previously, people from Amravati had to rely on long train or bus journeys, taking up to eight hours to reach Mumbai. The new air service will reduce travel time to just under two hours, allowing for greater efficiency in business and personal travel.

A gateway to economic growth

The Amravati airport is poised to be a game-changer for the region. With its strategic location in Western Vidarbha, the airport will provide vital air links to Maharashtra's economic hub, Mumbai, and other important cities. This improved connectivity will facilitate smoother transportation of goods and services, especially for the agricultural and manufacturing sectors in the region.

Local businesses, particularly in the agricultural sector, will benefit from quicker transport of perishables like fruits and vegetables, opening up markets in Mumbai and other cities. Moreover, the airport will likely attract more investment in Amravati and surrounding areas, fostering economic growth and creating job opportunities.

Additionally, tourism in Western Vidarbha, known for its rich cultural heritage, temples, and scenic spots, is expected to see a boost. The ease of access to this region will make it an attractive destination for both domestic and international tourists.

Political leadership and community support

The inauguration of the airport on April 16 will be a high-profile event, attended by key political figures including Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, as well as Amravati's Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. Their presence underscores the significance of the project and the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

The local community has expressed overwhelming support for the project, which has been hailed as a major step in the right direction for regional development. The airport is expected to not only enhance connectivity but also provide a platform for various growth opportunities in both the public and private sectors.

Looking ahead

The success of Amravati Airport marks just the beginning. The region is expected to benefit from further expansion and upgrades as the demand for air travel grows. The ongoing efforts under the UDAN scheme, which aims to make air travel affordable and accessible for all, will continue to shape the future of regional airports in India.

For the people of Amravati and the surrounding districts, the opening of the airport is a moment of pride and anticipation. It promises to open new avenues for travel, business, and growth, heralding a new chapter in the history of Western Vidarbha.

With its modern facilities, strategic location, and government backing, Amravati Airport is well-positioned to become a key player in the region’s transportation network, benefiting not only the local population but the entire state of Maharashtra.