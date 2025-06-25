Maharashtra to cut power tariffs by 26 per cent over five years, 70 per cent users to benefit from relief This initiative is expected to bring substantial savings for the public, especially considering that around 70% of electricity users in the state consume less than 100 units per month, as per the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

Mumbai:

In a major relief for consumers, the Maharashtra government has announced a phased reduction in electricity tariffs -- starting with a 10 per cent cut in the first year and progressing to a total reduction of 26 per cent over five years. This initiative is expected to bring substantial savings for the public, especially considering that around 70% of electricity users in the state consume less than 100 units per month, as per the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

To accelerate the state's transition to affordable and sustainable energy, the government has also kick-started the Mukhyamantri Saur Krishi Vahini Yojana 2.0 on a war footing. According to the Chief Minister's Office, work under the scheme is being fast-tracked to ensure timely execution.