Maharashtra: Three bodies found inside car after three days of accident in Thane district Maharashtra road accident: According to the information received from the police department, three boys died in a road accident near the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

Thane:

The bodies of three boys were found inside a car that had met with an accident in the Thane district of Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday (June 6). The road accident took place near Kasara Ghat in Mumbai on Monday, and the police team reached there at spot after getting information from the people of rural area. The car had rolled down a road on June 2, Inspector Suresh Gavit of Kasara police station mentioned.

"A woman passing by alerted police after a foul smell pervaded the area. The bodies have been sent for post mortem. A case has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. We have identified the victims," he added.

According to the information received from the police, three boys died in a road accident near the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. Based on the information, the police team has sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Police have said that after hitting a tree, the car fell into the ditch, after which all three boys died on the spot. They are resident of different areas in Mumbai. Initial investigation revealed that the car is from Andheri-Khar area of ​​Mumbai. Further investigation also revealed that the deceased include Yagnesh Vaghela and two other people. The age of these three is said to be between 25 to 30 years.