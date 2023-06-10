Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra: Thackeray's faction worker arrested for making 'indecent' memes on Fadnavis and CM Shinde's son

The person who made indecent comments and memes on social media regarding Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde and state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was arrested on Saturday.

The name of the accused is Praveen Bhausaheb Pawar, who has been arrested by Naupada police from Sangli.

The surprising thing is that the accused, Pravin Bhausaheb Pawar, is a worker of the Yuva Sena of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

It has come to the fore that thet accused has posted indecent comments on many leaders on social media even before this.

A social media page named 'Yuvsena Maharashtra Rajya' has posted vulgar comments and memes against several leaders like Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Eknath Shinde and Narayan Rane.

These have been posted on social media by Pravin Bhausaheb Pawar from Sangli district of Maharashtra.

On the other hand, on Friday, a person had threatened to kill Maharashtra's veteran leader and NCP President Sharad Pawar on social media.

"I received a message on WhatsApp for Pawar Sahab. He has been threatened through a website. So, I have come to the Police demanding justice. I urge the Maharashtra Home Minister and Union Home Minister. Such actions are low-level politics and this should stop," Supriya Sule was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, claimed that Saurabh Pimpalkar, a self-described BJP worker, sent the death threat to his uncle after the NCP chief received a threatening text message on social media.

