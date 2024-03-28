Maharashtra student stabbed by three classmates for not showing answer-sheet during Class 10 exam, case filed

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only

In a distressing incident during a Class 10 examination in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, three students reportedly stabbed their classmate after he declined to show his answer-sheet to them.

Injured student taken to hospital

The altercation occurred on March 26 at the school premises following the examination. The injured student was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, as confirmed by the police.

What did the police say?

"During the SSC exams, the victim refused to show his answer sheet to the accused students during the examination. Enraged by this, the trio caught hold of him as soon as he came out of the exam hall and thrashed him. They also stabbed him, due to which he suffered injuries and was hospitalised," a police official said.

He was later discharged from the hospital, he said.

Case filed

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means) was registered at the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi against the three minor accused.

