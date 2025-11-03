Maharashtra resident doctors begin strike today: List of services to be affected at govt hospitals Maharashtra resident doctors strike begins today: The protesting doctors are calling for stronger laws to protect healthcare workers from harassment and abuse, citing that repeated incidents of threats, violence, and mental pressure have made the profession increasingly unsafe.

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) are going on a statewide indefinite strike from Monday with a demand of justice for Dr Sampada Munde, a medical officer whose death has sparked outrage across the state’s medical community. Around 30,000 resident doctors across the state are expected to participate in the strike. While outpatient (OPD) services will remain closed, treatment for admitted patients and emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

List of services to be affected

The strike called by the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) will hamper non-emergency services at the government hospitals across the state.

This strike will also affect services at the four civic-run hospitals in Mumbai the as BMC MARD will participate as well.

As part of the protest, outpatient department (OPD) services across government medical colleges and hospitals will remain closed until further notice.

The strike continues for longer days, it is expected to severely affect healthcare services in government hospitals across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other districts until the demands are met.

Why did Maharashtra resident doctors announce strike?

Maharashtra resident doctors demanded justice for Dr Sampada Munde, who was found dead recently, with a suicide note purportedly naming a police sub-inspector and the son of her landlord as responsible for causing her distress. Her death has triggered widespread anger among medical professionals, who allege that the government’s response has been slow and inadequate.

In the wake of these developments, a delegation from MARD visited Dr Munde’s native village to offer condolences to her family and assured them of full support in demanding justice. “We will continue our movement until Dr Munde and her family get the justice they deserve,” representatives of the association said.

Resident doctors call for protection of healthcare workers in India

The protesting doctors are calling for stronger laws to protect healthcare workers from harassment and abuse, citing that repeated incidents of threats, violence, and mental pressure have made the profession increasingly unsafe.

In the meantime, the MARD has also urged the Maharashtra government to intervene swiftly, ensure immediate arrests of those named in the case, and create an environment where medical professionals can work without fear.

