Maharashtra resident doctors announce statewide strike from tomorrow over Dr Sampada Munde death case

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has announced a statewide indefinite strike beginning November 3 (Monday), demanding justice for Dr Sampada Munde, a medical officer whose death has sparked outrage across the state’s medical community. As part of the protest, outpatient department (OPD) services across government medical colleges and hospitals will remain closed until further notice.

Strike follows alleged abetment case in doctor’s suicide

Dr Sampada Munde, serving as a medical officer in Maharashtra, was found dead recently, with a suicide note purportedly naming a police sub-inspector and the son of her landlord as responsible for causing her distress. The case has triggered widespread anger among medical professionals, who allege that the government’s response has been slow and inadequate.

A delegation from MARD visited Dr Munde’s native village to offer condolences to her family and assured them of full support in demanding justice. “We will continue our movement until Dr Munde and her family get the justice they deserve,” representatives of the association said.

MARD demands immediate government action

The Central MARD announced that OPD services will remain non-functional across all government hospitals starting Monday as a mark of protest. The association warned that if the government fails to take decisive action against the accused, all remaining medical services, including emergency and in-patient care, could be suspended in the coming days.

In a statement, MARD held the government solely responsible for any inconvenience caused to patients during the agitation. “We regret the impact this protest may have on citizens, but our fight is for justice. The government’s indifference has left us with no other option,” the statement read.

Resident doctors across all government hospitals in Maharashtra will go on strike from Monday, demanding justice in the suicide case of a doctor from Satara district. The agitators are calling for an investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of a retired judge to ensure transparency. Their demands also include government employment for one member of the deceased doctor’s family and assurance of preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

Around 30,000 resident doctors across the state are expected to participate in the strike. While outpatient (OPD) services will remain closed, treatment for admitted patients and emergency services will continue uninterrupted.

Call for stronger protection for healthcare workers

The doctors have also renewed their call for stronger legislation to protect healthcare workers from harassment and abuse, citing that repeated incidents of threats, violence, and mental pressure have made the profession increasingly unsafe.

As the protest begins, MARD has urged the Maharashtra government to intervene swiftly, ensure immediate arrests of those named in the case, and create an environment where medical professionals can work without fear.

The strike, if prolonged, is expected to severely affect healthcare services in government hospitals across Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, and other districts until the demands are met.