Maharashtra rains: Portion of building collapses in Thane, 17 families evacuated to safer location The building, which was more than 50 years old, was classified under the C2B category of dangerous buildings by the Thane Municipal Corporation after a survey this year, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

Thane:

Amid heavy rains in Maharashtra, a portion of a dilapidated building, classified as dangerous by the civic authorities, collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Tuesday. As many as 17 families were evacuated and moved to a safer location after the incident that occurred around 2.25 am at the Nandadeep building in the Wagle Estate area, an official said.

The building, which was more than 50 years old, was classified under the C2B category of dangerous buildings by the Thane Municipal Corporation after a survey this year, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the disaster management cell.

He added that a part of the third-floor roof and the stair gallery of the third floor collapsed, but no one was injured. All necessary teams rushed to the spot, and the structure was evacuated as a precautionary measure, Tadvi said.

He said residents of the two adjacent buildings have also been asked to temporarily vacate and find alternative accommodation.

As per data provided by the civic authorities, 4,407 buildings have been classified as dangerous, and the highest 1,343 structures are in the Mumbra area.

On Monday, at least three people were killed in separate rain-related incidents in Pune district over the past two days.

According to the Pimpri Chinchwad police, one Santosh Khandve, a resident of Raundalwadi in Khed tehsil, was struck by lightning while fishing on Monday afternoon.

In Daund tehsil, a 75-year-old woman, Tarabai Ahir, suffered grievous injuries after a wall of her house collapsed.

On Sunday, heavy rain had lashed parts of Indapur, Daund, and Baramati tehsils, causing waterlogging and inundation in several villages.

On Monday, a young man died after a tree fell in Vikhroli area of ​​Mumbai amid heavy rains.



According to available information, two people were injured and a youth died when a tree fell on Ganesh Maidan during heavy rain in Kannamwar Nagar area of ​​Vikhroli.