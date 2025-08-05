Maharashtra Police arrests six gangsters linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang in Thane The Meera Road Police in Mumbai have arrested six gangsters linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, seizing firearms and disrupting planned criminal activities.

Mumbai:

In a major breakthrough, the Meera Road Police in Mumbai, located in Thane district, have arrested six gangsters involved in criminal activities, recovering two pistols and several other weapons during the operation. Preliminary investigations have revealed that all the arrested individuals were in contact with the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Police suspect that they may be active members of the gang, and further investigation is underway.

The arrested gangsters were taken into custody after a well-coordinated operation by the Meera Road Police. During the search, the authorities seized two pistols along with other illegal weapons, indicating a possible plan for future criminal activities. The police are now focusing on gathering further details regarding the gang's operations and the suspects' intentions.

Connection to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

According to the initial findings, the accused were allegedly in touch with Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known gangster with a strong presence in North India. The Bishnoi gang is infamous for its involvement in a range of serious crimes, including murder, extortion, and kidnapping. This gang has expanded its network across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, gaining notoriety in recent years.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had also made headlines in the past for its involvement in high-profile cases, including the assassination attempt on former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddiqui and the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence.

Police investigation and intense interrogation

The arrested suspects are currently being interrogated to uncover details about their affiliations with the Bishnoi gang, their planned criminal activities, and possible accomplices. The police are examining the seized firearms to determine their origin and intended use. Investigators are also exploring whether the gang had been plotting a major crime, such as a murder or ransom demand.

Police officials have stated that the investigation will shed light on the broader network of the Bishnoi gang and its operations in the region. The authorities are also examining whether these individuals were planning a large-scale criminal act in the area.

This operation is being seen as a significant success for the Meera Road Police, as it represents a direct challenge to the growing influence of organized crime in the region. The arrest of these gangsters is expected to disrupt the activities of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and provide crucial intelligence for the law enforcement agencies.

(Inputs from Hanif)