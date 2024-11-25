Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde likely to become Deputy CM under Fadnavis, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar

BJP's Devendra Fadnavis is widely expected to become the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, as sources suggest that there are no objections from within the Mahayuti coalition regarding his appointment. With Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar set to join him in a potential power-sharing arrangement, the old formula of one Chief Minister and two Deputy Chief Ministers (DCMs) could be revived.

Today, Fadnavis, along with Shinde and Ajit Pawar, is likely to visit Delhi for important meetings with BJP's top leadership. If Fadnavis is confirmed as CM, it is believed that Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will be appointed as Deputy Chief Ministers. Shinde may also be assigned the crucial Urban Development Ministry (UD) along with significant ministerial positions for his party, which could include 10-12 cabinet posts. Ajit Pawar is expected to take on the DCM role with the Finance Ministry and secure a similar number of ministerial positions for his party.

The BJP is likely to secure a significant share of the cabinet, with estimates suggesting 20-22 ministerial positions could be allocated to them. However, within Shiv Sena, there is a faction that believes Shinde, who introduced the Ladli Bahin Yojana and performed well during his 2.5-year tenure, deserves another chance as CM. This demand has created some tension, as Shinde's supporters advocate for him to take the top post again.

Following the selection of Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar as the respective leaders of their parties, a crucial meeting with the BJP leadership is expected to finalize the CM’s appointment. Despite these internal discussions, Devendra Fadnavis remains the strong contender for the role.

The final decision will hinge on the outcome of these deliberations, with Maharashtra's political landscape set to undergo another phase of significant power-sharing and coalition-building.