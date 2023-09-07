Maharashtra: Nine-year-old dies, 35 Govindas injured in different Dahi Handi incidents

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Dahi Handi celebrations

Dahi Handi events were organized in the different parts of Maharasthra in which several tragic incidents took places on Thursday. A nine-year-old girl died and another was injured as a balcony of a house collapsed on a crowd of people watching a Dahi Handi event in Buldhana district, while as many as 35 Gonvindas got hurt in different incidents in Mumbai.

The incident took place in Mansinghpura area of Deulgaon Raja town around 8 pm. One end of the rope from which the Dahi Handi was hung was fastened to the balcony, a police official said. The rope broke and the entire balcony came down on the spectators below, he said.

35 'Govindas' injured in Mumbai

'Govindas' involved in the formation of human pyramids as part of the Dahi Handi celebrations were injured in parts of Mumbai on Thursday. The Dahi Handi festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour to mark Krishna Janmashtami, the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. As part of the celebrations, Govindas or Dahi Handi participants form multi-tiered human pyramids to break 'dahi handis' (earthen pots filled with curd) suspended in the air.

The celebrations, which began in the morning, will continue till night. Competitions are organised at various locations across the city, offering cash prizes for the Govinda groups that succeed in breaking dahi handis.

During the formation of human pyramids, there are chances of participants falling down and injuring themselves, sometimes critically.

"At least 35 Govindas have suffered injuries during the Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai so far. Of them, four have been admitted to hospitals - two each in civic-run KEM Hospital at Parel in central Mumbai and Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar," the official said.

Twenty-two of them are being getting treatment at the out-patient departments (OPDs) in state-run and municipal hospitals, he said.

As part of its proactive measures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has kept 125 beds ready at civic-run hospitals to treat injured Govindas, civic officials said.

