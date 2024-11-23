MNS faces crushing defeat in Maharashtra Assembly Elections, Raj Thackeray reacts

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) MNS chief Raj Thackeray

As the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena failed to make a mark in the recently held assembly polls, its party chief Raj Thackeray released his first reaction over the same. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the MNS chief in a veiled manner posted his disappointment over the party's performance in the state. He stated, "Unbelievable...That's it for now."

Significantly, the statement by the MNS chief comes after his party failed to even register a simplest of the mark in the recently held Maharashtra Assembly Elections. While the results for the polls have been declared today, all eyes were glued on the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, who has announced to go solo in the polls. For the first, Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray too announced his electoral debut in the 2024 polls; however, the party failed miserably even to gather a single seat in the assembly polls.

Amit Thackeray, who has contested from the Mahim seat, stood third with over 33,062 votes polled in his favor. He had lost to Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Baliram Sawant.

Earlier, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Amit Thackeray (in Marathi) said he humbly accepts the decision given by the voters. He stated, "I humbly and respectfully accept the vote given by my people in the assembly elections today. Since many years have seen the struggle of people for the very basic needs of this ward. With the thoughts that arose from this struggle, we should write a new chapter for the development and change of the ward; for this purpose only, I entered this election. However, maybe the people here have something different in mind."

This decision is teaching me that there is still a lot of work to be done. Still need to work hard. I have to prove my achievement by fighting more. We still have to work hard to earn your trust. This battle of mine was never to gain political power... because this battle is not for a prince... but was that of a common worker—who works for everyone, for our people, for the bright future of our Maharashtra. I just wanted to bring a smile of satisfaction to your face. Today's decision is not the end of my journey; there is a new beginning," he added.