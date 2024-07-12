Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2024: Three BJP candidates near victory

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Maharashtra MLC Election Results

Maharashtra MLC Election Results 2024: The voting for Member of Legislative Council (MLC) elections on 11 seats in Maharashtra was held on Friday. A total of 12 candidates are in the fray in a major contest between Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Alliance before the high stakes Assembly elections due to be held later this year.

As the counting of votes is taking place in the MLC elections, Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar and Parinay Phuke have got 26 votes each, while Jayant Patil has secured just 8 votes so far.

The BJP has fielded five candidates, and its allies Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP have fielded two candidates each. From the BJP, Pankaja Munde, Yogesh Tilekar, Parinay Phuke, Amit Gorkhe and Sadabhau Khot have been fielded.

Shiv Sena has fielded Krupal Tumane, Bhawana Gawl while NCP has kept its hope on Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajrao Garje.

Voting was held between 9 am and 4 pm, officials said. All the results are expected to be declared by today evening. There are 12 candidates in the fray for the 11 seats in the upper house of the state legislature where the 274 current members of the legislative assembly form the electoral college.

More to follow...