Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray, says 'NDA government not stable, may fall' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRRIJUDUTTA_TMC Mamata Banerjee meets Uddhav Thackeray, says 'NDA government not stable, may fall'

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asserted on Friday that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is unstable and may not complete its term. She made these remarks during a press conference with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, 'Matoshree,' in Mumbai's Bandra area.

"This government may not continue. This is not a stable government," Banerjee declared.

Strategic meetings in Mumbai

During her visit, Banerjee also announced plans to meet NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar.

Commentary on recent legislative actions

Banerjee criticised the Union government's recent legislative moves, including the passage of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), which replace the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act, respectively. She highlighted the lack of consultation and the passage of these laws amid the suspensions of numerous MPs, expressing concerns about the implications of the new laws.

"We do not support Emergency, but charity begins at home," she stated.

Reflections on past elections and alliance dynamics

Banerjee also commented on the Shiv Sena candidate's narrow defeat in the Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat, emphasizing similar instances in other constituencies. Addressing the INDIA alliance dynamics in West Bengal, she stated that the Trinamool Congress cannot adjust with the CPI(M) due to historical conflicts.

Support for Shiv Sena (UBT)

Banerjee criticised the removal of the Shiv Sena name and symbol from the Thackeray faction, calling it "absolutely unethical" but praised the faction's resilience. She expressed her commitment to campaign for Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls, expected in October-November.

Strengthening opposition unity

This meeting marked the first interaction between Banerjee and Thackeray since the Lok Sabha elections, underscoring the continued efforts to strengthen ties within the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A grouping. Both leaders are known to share a good rapport, and their collaboration is seen as a strategic move to present a united front against the ruling coalition.

Also read | Modi govt decides to observe June 25 Emergency Day as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'