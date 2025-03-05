Maharashtra mine accident: Two workers killed, 1 injured in Chikhla MOIL slab collapse Two workers lost their lives, and one was injured in a slab collapse at Chikhla mines, Maharashtra, operated by Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL). Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Two workers lost their lives and another sustained injuries after a slab collapsed at the Chikhla mines of Manganese Ore (India) Limited (MOIL) in Maharashtra, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The incident occurred while mining operations were underway, leading to a sudden cave-in of the slab, trapping the workers beneath the debris. Rescue teams were immediately deployed to the site, and the injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse and assess safety protocols at the mining site. MOIL officials have assured full cooperation with the inquiry and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

Further updates on the condition of the injured worker and the findings of the investigation are awaited.