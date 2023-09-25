Maharashtra shocker: Man dies as SRPF jawan slaps him during argument over car’s headlight in Nagpur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representation purpose only

In a shocking incident, a man died after he was allegedly slapped by a State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawan during an argument which erupted over the latter’s car headlight in Maharashtra's Nagpur city. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Muralidhar Ramraoji Neware.

According to an official, the incident took place at Mata Mandir area under Wathoda police station on Thursday night when accused Nikhil Gupta (30) arrived there to visit his sister.

What led to the incident?

The vehicle’s headlight beam struck the face of Neware, when Gupta was parking his car. Following this, Neware apparently politely told Gupta to readjust the light beam but the SRPF jawan got angry, leading to an altercation between the two.

Case registered against SRPF jawan

Neware collapsed to the ground after Gupta slapped him hard. The official said he was rushed to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he later passed away. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case against Gupta under Indian Penal Code section 304 (homicide not amounting to murder), the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

