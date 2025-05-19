Maharashtra: Man arrested for impersonating as 'Air Force personnel' in Pune Maharashtra: Police have registered a case against the accused under BNS section 168 (wearing uniform or carrying a token used by soldiers) at Kharadi Police Station. The suspect is under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the motives behind his actions.

Pune:

A person was apprehended for masquerading as an 'Air Force personnel' in a joint operation by a Pune-based Southern Command Military Intelligence team and officials from the Kharadi Police Station. According to a statement from Pune Police on Sunday (May 18), the accused, identified as Gaurav Kumar, was intercepted after intelligence inputs suggested his alleged suspicious activities.

Following a thorough verification process and surveillance, a combined team from Southern Command Military Intelligence and Kharadi Police Station detained Kumar at approximately 8:40 pm on Sunday in Kharadi.

"During the search operation, authorities recovered several items linked to the impersonation, including Two Air Force T-shirts, one Air Force Combat Pant, one pair of Combat Shoes, two Air Force Badges, one Track Suit Upper," said a Pune police official.

Pune Police registers case against Gaurav Kumar

Police have registered a case against the accused under BNS section 168 (wearing uniform or carrying a token used by soldiers) at Kharadi Police Station. The suspect is currently under investigation, and authorities are working to determine the motives behind his actions and any potential security implications.

Further details are awaited in this regard.