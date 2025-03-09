Maharashtra: Man accused of hunting deer gets threat in name of Lawrence Bishnoi, probe on Bhosale, also known as 'Khokya', has been accused of hunting deer and the threat issued from the Facebook account was in this connection, the official added.

The police have started an investigation after a local BJP functionary Satish Bhosale was issued a threat in the name of jailed Lawrence Bishnoi from a social media account, which an official on Sunday said may be fake.

Bhosale, also known as 'Khokya', has been accused of hunting deer and the threat issued from the Facebook account was in this connection, the official added. The account holder, while invoking the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, has sought the arrest of Bhosale for hunting deer.

"Deer is our God. Khokya does not deserve forgiveness," the message said. "The Facebook account may be fake. We have written to the social media firm to provide details about it. No FIR has been lodged so far," the Beed police station official added.

Incidentally, the forest department is probing allegations of Bhosale being a poacher, and has conducted searches in several places.

Guilty will not be spared: Minister

Meanwhile, speaking at an event in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Maharashtra forest minister Ganesh Naik said the allegations of deer poaching and trade in its meat in Beed will be probed thoroughly.

The minister said he had learnt about the allegations from the media and had directed forest department officials to conduct an inquiry. "The guilty will not be spared," Naik told reporters

(With inputs from PTI)