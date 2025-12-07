Maharashtra local body polls: Mumbai BJP to hold 'citizen meet', starts with Aaditya Thackeray's Worli Maharashtra: Addressing the initiative, Ameet Satam emphasised the need to maintain corruption-free governance within the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. He highlighted that, in addition to development, ensuring Mumbai’s safety remains a key priority during the city's ongoing urban growth.

Mumbai:

The Mumbai BJP has kicked off its ambitious ‘citizen meet’ campaign aimed at engaging citizens across 36 assembly seats in the city ahead of upcoming civic elections. The initiative began in Worli, a key constituency represented by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, with Mumbai BJP city chief Ameet Satam addressing the first gathering.

Inclusive outreach to diverse community groups

The party is inviting a broad array of professionals and community representatives to these citizen meets. Attendees include doctors, chartered accountants, lawyers, leaders of resident associations, citizen groups, activists from ALMs (Area Level Meetings), office-bearers of housing and SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) societies, chawl committee heads, and representatives from market, trade, and merchant associations, alongside other prominent citizens. This diverse participation reflects BJP’s goal to build extensive grassroots connections.

Showcasing Mumbai’s development over 11 years

Each citizen meet will feature a documentary highlighting Mumbai’s developmental progress over the past 11 years, emphasising infrastructure, civic amenities, and governance improvements. A senior BJP leader from the city will also deliver a keynote speech at every event, underlining the party’s message of sustained development and clean governance.

Focus on corruption-free governance and safety

Speaking on the initiative, Ameet Satam stressed the importance of continuing corruption-free governance in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Alongside development, the campaign aims to highlight Mumbai’s safety as a top priority amid ongoing urban transformation. Satam stated, “We are highlighting the remarkable development work carried out in Mumbai over the last 11 years, and the need to provide corruption-free governance in the BMC. Emphasis is also being placed on the importance of maintaining the city’s safety amidst ongoing development.”

Expansion of campaign across Mumbai

After launching the ‘citizen meet’ in Worli, the BJP plans to conduct similar events in the remaining 35 assembly constituencies over the next 15 days. The systematic outreach reflects the party’s efforts to mobilize support and present its governance record ahead of the crucial civic polls in Mumbai. This well-structured initiative aims to consolidate public backing by reinforcing BJP’s focus on development, transparency, and safety, positioning the party strongly for the forthcoming municipal election battle.