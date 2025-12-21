Maharashtra local body election results 2025: Mahayuti wins 2 municipal councils, 1 nagar panchayat unopposed Maharashtra local body election results 2025: In Angar, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Prajakta Ajinkyarana Patil was elected unopposed as president of the Nagar Panchayat, reflecting the alliance’s strong organisational hold in the region.

Mumbai:

The Mahayuti alliance has already secured victories in 2 municipal councils and 1 nagar panchayat even before the completion of counting, marking an early boost for the ruling combine in the Maharashtra local body elections 2025. The ruling alliance in the state government has won the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Nandurbar district and the Jamner Municipal Council in Jalgaon district. In addition, Mahayuti has also clinched the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur district.

Maharashtra local body election results: Mahayuti wins unopposed

In Angar, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Prajakta Ajinkyarana Patil was elected unopposed as president of the Nagar Panchayat, reflecting the alliance’s strong organisational hold in the region. Similarly, BJP candidate Sadhanatai Girish Mahajan was elected unopposed as president of the Jamner Municipal Council in Jalgaon district.

These unopposed victories indicate a consolidation of support for the Mahayuti in select pockets of the state and are being seen as an early indicator of the alliance’s performance in the ongoing local body election results.

The Dondaicha Varwade Municipal Council lies in the Dhule district and the Nashik division of Maharashtra, while Angar Nagar Panchayat falls in Solapur district of Pune division

Mahayuti and MVA face litmus test

Counting of votes for the elections to the posts of president and members in 286 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra is underway on Sunday. The counting process started at 10 am at centres across the state.

According to the State Election Commission, a voter turnout of 67.3 per cent was recorded in the first phase of polling held on December 2 across 263 local bodies. In the second phase, conducted on Saturday in 23 local bodies, 47.04 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. Officials said the final turnout figures will be released later in the day.

In several areas, the ruling alliance partners, including the BJP, the Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar led NCP, are locked in contests against each other. The electoral contest has turned multi dimensional, with the BJP led Mahayuti facing the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, alongside friendly fights within the alliances.

