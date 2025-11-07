Maharashtra: Stringent probe ordered as Fadnavis acts on Rs 1,800 cr Pune land scam involving Ajit Pawar's son Maharashtra land scam controversy: Ajit Pawar has firmly denied any personal involvement in the controversial Pune land deal and stressed the importance of abiding by rules, asserting that he will not tolerate any wrongdoing, including by his own family members.

Pune:

A major land scam has shaken Maharashtra’s political landscape after a 40-acre government-owned plot in Pune’s upscale Koregaon Park area, estimated to be worth Rs 1,800 crore, was reportedly sold for just Rs 300 crore through Amadea Enterprises LLP, a company in which Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, is a partner. Further allegations include a stamp duty waiver of Rs 21 crore, with only Rs 500 paid at registration, a move that has raised serious concerns regarding irregularities and loss to the state exchequer.​​

In reaction, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the issue as “prima facie serious” and ordered a high-level probe, with Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge leading the investigation panel. The government has suspended a sub-registrar, Ravindra Taru, following an interim report by the Inspector General of Registration highlighting lapses in procedures and potential collusion in the sale. An FIR has been registered against three individuals including Taru, the power of attorney holder Sheetal Tejwani, and Digvijay Patil, Parth Pawar's partner.​​

Political reactions and controversy

Ajit Pawar has denied any personal involvement in the controversial deal and emphasized adherence to rules, saying he will not tolerate wrongdoing by anyone, including family members. Parth Pawar has yet to publicly respond to the allegations. Opposition parties accused the Mahayuti government (BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena alliance) of shielding Parth Pawar, pointing out the omission of his name in the FIR, and called for a judicial probe.​​

Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar demanded resignation from Ajit Pawar and a criminal case against Parth. Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania criticised the exclusion of Parth’s name in official complaints and demanded transparency and public representation on the probe committee. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray dismissed the investigation as a political stunt that would give a clean chit to the accused. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raju Patil claimed ongoing political infighting underpins a culture of scams and impunity.​​

Technical and legal issues

The land was originally government-owned Mahar Vatan land with complicated ownership and transfer restrictions. It was leased to the Indian Botanical Survey and technically under government possession, making direct sale to a private entity highly irregular if not illegal. The transfer apparently bypassed mandatory state approval, and the stamp duty was negligently waived resulting in severe losses to public finances.​

The probe panel will clarify if the procedural violation was deliberate and identify those responsible for the alleged collusion and financial damage.​ This land scam controversy remains a highly sensitive political issue in Maharashtra, with the probe’s outcome likely to impact the ruling coalition’s image and credibility significantly.