Maharashtra: Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries to receive two-month payment together The Maharashtra government is preparing to deposit a total of Rs 3,000 for both November and December into the accounts of the Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries together after the payment for November got stuck.

The beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin Yojana will receive payments for November and December in one instalment after the transfer for November got stuck.

The state's Mahayuti government has not yet transferred the scheduled instalment of Rs 1,500 for November 2025 into the bank accounts of beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The government is now preparing to deposit a total of Rs 3,000 for both November and December together.

The last instalment deposited into the beneficiaries' accounts was for October 2025. As the instalment had not arrived until December 7, many women feared that the delay might be due to issues in their KYC documents.

Instalments Nos 17 and 18 to be credited together

According to the scheme, the 17th instalment was supposed to be credited in December into the accounts of Ladki Bahin Yojana beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the instalment will now be credited to the accounts of the beneficiaries along with the 18th instalment.

Speaking on the instalment, a beneficiary said, "Every month we used to receive Rs 1,500 in the first week, but this time no money has arrived in December yet."

KYC mandatory for Yojana, December 31 last date to enrol

Meanwhile, the State's Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Aditi Tatkare, clarified that every beneficiary woman must complete her KYC by 31 December 2025. If KYC is not completed, payments for upcoming instalments will be stopped.

An official of the Women and Child Development Department stated that, as the KYC of many bank accounts is not being updated, payments have been withheld. The plan now is to send the amount for two months directly in the last week of December.

Government cautious during election code of conduct

Meanwhile, the local body elections are currently underway in the state, and results will be announced on December 21. Officials say the government wants to remain cautious regarding both the announcement and the transfer of payments due to the election code of conduct.

Will Mahayuti gain electoral advantage?

The Ladki Bahin scheme was launched by the Eknath Shinde government before the 2024 Assembly elections. According to political analysts, this scheme benefited Mahayuti in the elections.

Experts believe that this may provide political advantage to Mahayuti in the 29 municipal corporations.