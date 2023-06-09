Maha: 'Violence happening in name of Aurangzeb even after 400 yrs', Raut reacts to recent clash

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday blamed Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra for being responsible for the recent clashes in Kolhapur. While lashing out, he alleged a few leaders for bringing Aurangzeb back to life again and again for political gains. Till now, 36 persons have been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence that occurred between the members of some Hindu organisations and police on June 7. The clash broke out during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals in the region.

Raut's reaction

An FIR was also lodged against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and 8 others under Maharashtra police act 37, 135, for burning an effigy of Aurangzeb in the aftermath of Kolhapur protests.

In a reaction, Raut said, "State govt is responsible for this (Kolhapur clash), State Home department and CM responsible for this...violences are happening in Maharashtra in the name of Aurangzeb even after 400 years...Aurangzeb is being brought back to life again and again for political gains."

About Kolhapur violence

It should be mentioned here that tension gripped Kolhapur city on Wednesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media "status". Wielding lathis, police dispersed hundreds of protesters in Kolhapur after they hurled stones during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that it is the government's responsibility to maintain law and order in the state and added that no one will be allowed to take law and order into their hands following the Kolhapur clash. The Chief Minister urged the common people to maintain peace in the state. He added that action will be taken against those who take law and order into their hands.

