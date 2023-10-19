Maharashtra: In a first, govt transfers motor vehicle officials using online system

Follow us on Image Source : X Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday adopted an online system to transfer Transport Department officials. It was the first such action made by using an online system in a bid to curb malpractices during such exercises, the officials said.

The motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) and assistant motor vehicle inspectors (AMVIs) were among the officials who were transferred through the online system.

As many as 480 motor vehicle inspectors and assistant motor vehicle inspectors of the department were transferred in the maiden online action.

CM inaugurates online system for transfer

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who holds the transport portfolio, prepared a computerized lists of 166 MVIs and 314 AMVIs. The CM just pressed a key on the online system to complete the process and give them new postings at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

For the first time in the transport department's history, the Maharashtra government has adopted an online system for transfers of MVIs and AMVIs to bring transparency in the process and curb corruption, the officials said.

As per a release from the Chief Minister Office's, Shinde has taken a decision of effecting online transfers of MVIs and AMVIs starting from this year.

He has directed authorities to carry out RTO (Regional Transport Office) transfers with complete transparency and without any human interventions using the online system, said the release.

A transport department officer said, "Only because of the chief minister that online transfers of RTO officials have taken place. He was firm on putting in place such a mechanism since the beginning."

