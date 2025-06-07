Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Mumbai amid expected rain and thunderstorms The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and potential disruptions over the weekend.

Mumbai:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai and several other parts of Maharashtra due to expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms over the weekend. The alert, announced on Saturday, highlights the likelihood of intense weather conditions in the coming days, as oligo cyclonic conditions and weak southwest monsoon winds affect the region.

On the monsoon situation in Mumbai, IMD Scientist Sushma Nair says, “It is important to understand that the warning issued for the next 24 hours is a Yellow Alert. Meanwhile, a Red Alert was issued for an intense spell of rainfall expected to last 2–3 hours. That particular spell is now subsiding, which is why it was categorised as a nowcast warning.”

Heavy Rainfall and thunderstorms expected

Earlier this week, Mumbai had already witnessed significant rainfall, with parts of the city receiving heavy downpours. Friday saw isolated showers across the metropolitan region, including 14 mm of rain in Santa Cruz, while Colaba remained dry. These showers, though moderate, created a humid and oppressive atmosphere for residents. With the red alert now in place, authorities are cautioning citizens about the possibility of more severe weather, including strong thunderstorms and heavy rain.

Monsoon conditions: Light to moderate rainfall

Meteorologists have predicted light to moderate rainfall to persist through the weekend, with thunderstorms becoming more frequent. The ongoing monsoon has brought moderate rainfall to Mumbai, with Colaba recording 30 mm and Santa Cruz registering 47.1 mm over the last six days. Temperatures have remained slightly below average, hovering around 32.2°C in Colaba and 31.7°C in Santa Cruz. However, high humidity levels have made it feel much warmer than usual, especially in the evenings.

Other affected regions of Maharashtra

As the rain continues to affect the city, other regions of Maharashtra, including Jalgaon, Nashik, Pune, and Nagpur, are also experiencing similar weather conditions. Isolated thunderstorms are expected in these districts, along with cloudy skies. The weather pattern stretches across Madhya Maharashtra to Coastal Andhra Pradesh, parts of Karnataka, and Telangana, where monsoon-related rainfall continues to cause disruptions.

Farmers report success amid monsoon challenges

Despite the monsoon's challenges, some farmers are reporting positive outcomes, with reports of successful crops such as organic Iranian dates, which have been yielding good profits. However, local authorities are urging caution as thunderstorms and heavy rainfall could lead to localized flooding and disruptions.

Thunderstorm activity may decrease

The IMD has warned that the thunderstorm activity may decrease if conditions change, but rain is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Residents are advised to stay updated on weather warnings and take necessary precautions.